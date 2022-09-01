When EAWR students returned to class for the fall semester a couple of weeks ago, they were greeted by a more comfortable gym. A project to install air conditioning there and in the East Building was one of the major summer construction projects.
Superintendent Rob Miller tells The Big Z the air conditioning in the gym is working well.
Miller says the big concern has been supply chain issues, which is why the unit in the East Building is not yet functional. It is complete except for one part that is on order. It is scheduled to be delivered in January with the plan to install the piece which goes outside in the spring or early summer.