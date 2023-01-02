Concerns were raised at December’s Madison County Board meeting about nuisances involving the Roxana landfill.
One public speaker asked the board to look into the strong odor coming from the site and also the loose trash on roadways leading up to it.
David Mahaney told the county board he lives about a mile north of the Roxana landfill:
The county’s building and zoning administrator said landfills are heavily-regulated by the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency. Chris Doucleff said this was the first smell complaint he's heard in a long time.
It’s possible the county board’s transportation committee will take a look at the concerns raised at the meeting.