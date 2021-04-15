Join the National Great Rivers Research and Education Center in celebration of National Environmental Education Week with a virtual Neighbor Nights featuring a presentation on the center’s educational initiatives.
The event will emphasize the center’s educational programs, including Project WET, community events and the internship program.
“We are excited to highlight the different education and outreach programs that NGRREC provides the community,” Environmental Educator Jen Young said. “We look forward to engaging with the public through the different opportunities you will learn about at Neighbor Nights.”
This virtual event will be 7-8 p.m. Tuesday, April 20.
Participants can sign up at https://conta.cc/3m7vOCY.
For more information, contact Director of Environmental Education Sarah Fisher at saafisher@lc.edu.