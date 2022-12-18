The National Weather Service is issuing an alert as an arctic weather system moves towards the Riverbend.
Light snow, possibly mixed with rain could move into the region Monday morning into afternoon, with the chance of measurable snow at less than an inch for the immediate area, but greater snowfall amounts in central and northeastern Missouri.
On the heels of the potential for snow, arctic air will arrive very late Wednesday into Thursday, bringing dangerous cold to the area. It is likely that most of the area will see some measurable snowfall late Wednesday into Thursday.
The weather service says their biggest concern late week is the dangerous combination of bitterly cold temperatures and gusty winds, causing wind chills to be well below zero. Any snow that falls may also be blown around by gusty winds.