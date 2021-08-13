An exhibit that recently closed at the Missouri History Museum will find a new home here in Alton. The Mighty Mississippi exhibit will be on display at the National Great Rivers Museum at 2 Locks and Dam Way off the Berm Highway beginning Saturday, Aug. 14.
The original exhibit was on display during peak COVID-19 mitigation efforts and not many people were able to see it. The folks at the National Great Rivers Museum say they're happy to be giving the Mighty Mississippi showcase new life.
Army Corps of Engineers spokesperson Allison Rhanor said the original display was huge and they plan to rotate scaled-down versions of it.
Endangered species research will be included in the exhibit, with a focus on the lake sturgeon, a large species critically endangered in Missouri and Illinois. The first of the rotating portion of the exhibit will focus on the ecological health and diversity of river species. The exhibit will be unveiled tomorrow (August 14th). Call 618-541-9338 for more information. Admission is free and the museum is open daily from 9am to 5pm.
https://www.riversandroutes.com/directory/national-great-rivers-museum/