The Alton NAACP has many year-round programs that are made possible by the organizations’ fundraising efforts. Their biggest fundraiser of the year is coming up in a few weeks. The Alton Branch of the NAACP will host its Annual Freedom Fund Banquet on June 11 at the Lewis and Clark Community College Commons.
This will be the first banquet since pausing due to the pandemic. Banquet Chairperson Maxine Caldwell tells The Big Z about this year’s theme.
The banquet will begin at 6 p.m. Tickets for the event are $60 each. You can purchase an ad in the program as well. For more information on pricing or to order tickets call 618-795-5786 or 618-465-8366.