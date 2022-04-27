Mustache March 4PD has teamed up with the Boys and Girls Club of Alton to donate a number of basketballs to the Alton Police Department. The donation will make sure the patrol cars will have a basketball in them if the opportunity arises for an officer to play with children in the neighborhoods that they are patrolling.
Alton Police Chief Marcos Pulido tells The Big Z it’s another form of outreach.
Boys and Girls Club of Alton Executive Director Al Womack agrees.
When asked who Pulido thinks is the best basketball player on the force, Pulido said:
Also included in the donation was at least one soccer ball and some jump ropes.