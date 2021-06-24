The Alton Municipal Band is now a few weeks into its 131st consecutive season, and a member of its Board of Directors says crowds are coming back. The free concerts Thursdays at Riverview Park feature smaller ensembles because of the close confines of the gazebo, but Julie McPike says the audience has been enthusiastic.
She tells The Big Z the size of those watching has been increasing.
Tonight (June 24) will feature a jazz trio known as Third Coast. Thursday concerts begin at 8 p.m. while Sunday performances at Haskell Park with the full band start at 7 p.m.
