Firefighters from Godfrey and East Alton are on the scene helping Alton firefighters battle a blaze in the 1800 block of Main Street. The fire broke out just before 4:30pm at a home that quickly became fully involved. Several firefighters are being rotated in and out due to the frigid temperatures.
In addition to the Godfrey and East Alton crews is the normal response from Alton that includes 2 pumpers, a ladder truck and ambulance. We’ll have more information on this as details become available.