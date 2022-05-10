Firefighters from a number of local departments responded to an early morning fire in Cottage Hills. The blaze broke out at a home on 14th Street not far from Short Cemetery at around 5am. No injuries were reported.
While no cause for the blaze has been mentioned yet, it is believed the fire was burning for a while before it was called in, as no one was home at the time. The Cottage Hills Fire Department was joined on the scene by firefighters from Bethalto, Fosterburg, Meadowbrook, and Rosewood Heights.