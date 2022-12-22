Firefighters from Godfrey and East Alton are on the scene helping Alton firefighters battle a blaze in the 1800 block of Main Street. The fire broke out just before 4:30pm at a home that quickly became fully involved. Several firefighters are being rotated in and out due to the frigid temperatures.
In addition to the Godfrey and East Alton crews was the normal response from Alton that included 2 pumpers, a ladder truck and ambulance. No injuries were reported. As for a cause, Fire Chief Jesse Jemison says the occupants of the home say they heard a “woosh” and saw flames coming from the kitchen area, and then fled to the neighbor’s house.
When asked about the performance of those fighting the fire, Jemison responded in a message to The Big Z: "It’s -2 degrees outside and I have to order guys to swap out and stay warm because they won’t quit! My main concern in conditions like this is the health and safety of the men! They are the ones that matter… always have been, always will be so long as I have the privilege of being their Chief!"