A motorcyclist was injured in a two-vehicle crash early Tuesday evening in East Alton. The incident took place in the 100 block of South 9th Street around 5:15pm. All East Alton Fire personnel were called to deal with the scene, with help from East Alton and Wood River Police. A medical helicopter was also called to the scene.
ARCH 1 responded and transported the patient to a hospital in St. Louis for additional treatment. The driver’s condition is unknown and the names of those involved have not been released.