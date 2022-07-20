Arch helicopter in EA 7-19-22

ARCH Medical Helicopter prepares to transport a patient from a crash scene in East Alton. (Photo: Mark Gernigin)

A motorcyclist was injured in a two-vehicle crash early Tuesday evening in East Alton.  The incident took place in the 100 block of South 9th Street around 5:15pm.  All East Alton Fire personnel were called to deal with the scene, with help from East Alton and Wood River Police.  A medical helicopter was also called to the scene.

ARCH 1 responded and transported the patient to a hospital in St. Louis for additional treatment.  The driver’s condition is unknown and the names of those involved have not been released.