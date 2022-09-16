The mother of a child killed in an apartment fire last November has been charged in her son’s death. 28-year-old Rachel E. Scruggs has been charged with felony Endangering the Life or Health of a Child. Her son, 5-year-old Malachi D. Scruggs died November 22 after being pulled from a blaze at an apartment in the 300 block of Mitchell Street at the Belle Meadows apartment complex.
The charging documents states Rachel Scruggs failed to provide timely aid to her son resulting in his death. Firefighters that night arrived on the scene to find heavy, dark smoke coming from the rear of the second-floor structure. Once they made entry to the apartment, they discovered the body of Malachi D. Scruggs, who was transported to an Alton hospital where he was pronounced dead. Bond for Rachel Scruggs has been set at $200,000.