The Alton City Council Committee of the Whole has approved an intergovernmental agreement with the Illinois Department of Transportation to resurface a part of Broadway. The 0.6-miles that run between Monument Street where eastbound traffic from the bridge enters the road to Washington Avenue will undergo a milling and resurfacing.
The reason IDOT is involved is because that part of Broadway is designated a part of IL Route 140. Alton’s financial stake in the project is estimated to be a little more than $24,000 and will consist of the milling and repave of Washington Avenue from Broadway to Terra Drive. Curb and gutter work is expected to begin this fall with the entire project wrapping up next spring.
In other committee business, the council approved demolition proceedings for properties at 610 E. 4th Street and “appropriate legal action” against 2,203 Mills Ave. “Appropriate legal action” often ends in the demolition of that property.
The council also approved the closure of the streets around St. Mary’s Catholic Church to facilitate Oktoberfest from 5pm Friday, October 7 to 11pm Sunday, October 9th, and an associated special event liquor license for the event.
The full council will consider these and other issues Wednesday evening at 6:30 at Alton City Hall.