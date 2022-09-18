The latest phase of the I-270 North Project involves some upcoming lane restrictions in St. Louis County.
MoDOT’s Nina Thompson tells The Big Z about one happening this week.
Thompson says the other change will happen Monday, September 19.
MoDOT will close the eastbound lane of Dunn Road between Hanley-Graham and Coldwater Creek at 7 am.
It’ll be closed for two months to allow crews to replace the entrance and exit ramps, to improve safety and reliability.
There’ll be no change on the westbound side of Dunn Road.