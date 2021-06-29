The Alton City Council alderman behind a resolution to livestream City Council meetings says there is already discussion about how to pull off the plan from a technical point of view. Third Ward Alderman Ray Strebel introduced the measure at last week’s council meeting that could result in a fairly quick presence online, if all goes according to plan.
Strebel tells The Big Z the idea came from discussions with constituents about remote meetings, which have helped the city comply with COVID-19 guidelines during the pandemic.
He says there appears to be support among the other council members, who will meet July 12 as the Committee of the Whole to discuss the proposal. Listen to the full interview with Strebel here:
(Copyright WBGZ Radio / www. Advantagenews.com)