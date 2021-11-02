Two more people are facing charges in the deaths of three family members killed in a suspected drunk-driving crash in August. The Madison County state’s attorney says 55-year-old David Thomae of Godfrey and 23-year-old Brandon McKinnon of Jerseyville both face Class 4 felonies, accused of violating the liquor control act.
The charging documents allege both men provided alcohol to the driver who caused the crash. John, Melissa, and 12-year-old Dominic Cavazza died August 13th when their car was struck on Bethalto Road at McCoy Road. 18-year-old Blake Jones of Worden faces numerous charges for the incident, including: three counts of reckless homicide and three counts of aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol. Bail for both Thomae and McKinnon was set at $15,000