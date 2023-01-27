It looks like the race for Board of Trustees in another Riverbend municipality will have an abundance of candidates in the spring election. East Alton has three seats up for grabs. There will be at least one new member after the election, as incumbent Phil Keasler will not seek another term.
On the ballot are incumbents Allen Hale and Debbie Angleton. Seeking to unseat them are Stan Foiles, Jason Bricker, Anthony Whitehead, and Brynn Kincheloe.
The Bethalto School District has three people running for three spots on the board: Todd Meiser, Kory Stassi and Don Woelfel are all running again and are unopposed. The election is April 4.