A program headed by an employee at Bethalto’s Trimpe Middle School is helping families and students in need. Originally planned for just the holiday season, the need became apparent, and the Missy’s Mission is now a year-round effort.
Missy Marshall tells The Big Z how this all began.
Among the items they need are food, hygiene items, coats, shoes, clothing, socks/underwear, and school supplies. Once the holidays roll back around, they plan to do an Adopt-a-Family program. If you would like to get involved, email mmarshall@bethalto.org