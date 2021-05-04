The junior and senior high students of Alton’s Mississippi Valley Christian School had a successful showing at the annual Illinois Association of Christian Schools Fine Arts Competitions within the covid protocol.
Among the many junior and senior red ribbons that received by hard-working students, the following were top winners:
MVCS Senior State Champions were Timothy Vaughn in Expository Writing, Ava Felt in Calligraphy and Jeffrey Vaughn in English. Timothy Vaughn, McKinzie Wright, and Jeffrey Vaughn received blue ribbons in English, with Jeffrey Vaughn also receiving a blue ribbon in Photography-Landscapes/Architecture.
Junior high state runner-up winners were Aaron Fessler, Photography-Still Life & Macro; Gray Sapp, New Testament Survey; and Kristen Vaughn, Photography, Landscape/Architecture. Three state third-place winners were Mackenzie Waddell and Jane Wooten, with SACT Acting; Corrine Galliher, Photography-Landscapes/Architecture; and Jane Wooten, Humorous Interpretation.
Elementary blue ribbon winner was Jessica Huels in piano.