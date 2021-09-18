The 15th annual Mississippi Earthtones Festival returned to Broadway in downtown Alton with a full complement of entertainment and education on Saturday.
Event organizer Christine Favilla tells the Big Z the 2020 festival offered an app-based scavenger hunt and other remote activities during the pandemic. But this year more than 60 vendors once again lined Broadway between Easton and Langdon streets.
Sherrie Kirbach has set up the Clever Endeavors Mushroom Rock Art booth for five years. She and her husband create rock art, wood carvings and suncatchers at their home in Missouri.
Other booths offered environmental education. Ramona Pollard, The Nature Institute’s outreach director, says she explained the Godfrey nonprofit’s work and mission to visitors.
The Confluence Conservation Leadership Awards went to Megan Cosgriff, Allison Rhanor and Megan Cowan, all of whose careers focus on large rivers. The festival, co-organized by Alton Main Street and the Sierra Club, is part of a state initiative to celebrate watersheds.
Another component of the festival is a Sept. 25 cleanup of Mississippi River shores and islands. For more information, visit https://www.signupgenius.com/go/508044fafa829a1f58-2021.