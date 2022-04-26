Two young children were reported missing in Meadowbrook Monday evening but were found not long after a search began. In fact, as word of the incident was spreading the young boy and girl were discovered by fire responders who assembled as part of a search and rescue group.
The initial call Monday evening said the children were missing from a residence off Truman Street, but they were located around 9:30pm and reunited with family. Authorities from Meadowbrook, Bethalto, Cottage Hills and Rosewood Heights responded to the call for assistance along with the Madison County Sheriff's Office.