Minor injuries were reported in a vehicle vs. school bus accident this (Wednesday) morning in Upper Alton. At about 8:45am, a traffic crash involving a passenger vehicle and a school bus was reported. The traffic crash occurred on Salu Avenue at the intersection with Washington Avenue.
The passenger vehicle apparently struck the rear end of the school bus, and the driver of the passenger vehicle was cited for the collision. Students were transferred to alternative busses in order not to further delay their arrival to school. The Alton School District was notified as were parents. According to information provided by the Alton Police Department, minor injuries were later reported by several students with the students, parents, and school medical staff working together to determine the best course of action in terms of treatment.