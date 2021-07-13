There’s been a milestone reached in the project to upgrade the football and soccer fields at Roxana High School to turf. The Dirt2Turf campaign is now showing the existing football field has had the old grass completely removed and is now covered with a gravel base.
Athletic Director Mark Briggs said the next step is to lay the new turf field.
He says the soccer and practice field will be converted next. Briggs says they would like to have a facility that eventually could host a soccer sectional. You can learn more about the project at www.roxanadirt2turf.com.