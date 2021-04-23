Mildred J. (Chappell) Malson, 86, passed away at 1:15 am on Friday, April 23, 2021 at Alton Memorial Hospital.
She was born on March 3, 1935 in Alton, IL to George and Lorine (Lageman) Chappell.
She married Lathey W. “Bill” Malson on April 20, 1998 in Edwardsville, IL. He survives.
Mildred retired from Wood River Township Hospital where she worked as an LPN. Her colleagues were like family and they met monthly for lunch and fellowship. She was a member of Godfrey Baptist Church.
In addition to her husband, Bill, Mildred is survived by her children, John (Karen) White, Todd (Shari) White, Nancy Berry, Lynda (David) Vandiver, Karen White, Molly Forte, John Malson, Jeffrey (Karen) Malson and Debbie (Chuck) Doucher; sisters, Sandra Vail and Shirley Schmidt along with numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and many friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by siblings, Imogene Watson, Ruth Fowler, Susan Yost and Michael Chappell.
Visitation will be 10:00 am, Monday, April 26, 2021, until time of service at 11:30 am at Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Homes, Godfrey, Illinois. Reverend Dr. Glen Greenwood will officiate.
Burial will take place in the Valhalla Memorial Park.
Memorials are suggested to Wounded Warriors.
Online condolences and guestbook may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.