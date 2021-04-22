Midwest Members Credit Union sponsors the Oiler of the Month program at East Alton-Wood River High School.
A senior student is selected each month by members of EA-WR faculty. Each student is awarded a certificate and an Amazon gift card. The seniors selected each month will have the opportunity to compete for a $1,000 Oiler of the Year scholarship at the end of the school year.
March’s winner is Gemma Yenne. She is a senior at EA-WR and is involved with varsity cheerleading, Big Sisters, Saturday Scholars, and Student Council.
She has received the Renaissance award for her outstanding grades, as well as valedictorian. She is also a member of the National Honor Society.
After graduation, she plans to further her education at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville and is currently undecided on a major.
"Congratulations Gemma, and we all wish you good luck in your future," a Midwest Members press release states.