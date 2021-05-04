Midwest Members Credit Union sponsors the Eagles of the Month program at Civic Memorial High School.
Senior students are selected each month by members of the Civic Memorial faculty to represent each department. All students are awarded a certificate and a Subway gift card. The seniors selected each month will have the opportunity to compete for a $1,000 Eagle of the Year scholarship at the end of the school year.
March’s winners are below:
- Math: Sophee Brown
- Choir: Shelby Quick
- Art: Abigail DeSherlia
- Remote Learner: Hailey Lawrence
- English: Elishka Little
- Band: Ethan Bruhn
- Science: Ty Ferguson
- Social Studies: Jae Lynne Shotwell
- Career and Technical Education: Alexis Sheppard
- Physical Education/Health: Bruce Staggs
- Remote Learner: Ricky Haring
"Congratulations to all the Civic Memorial Students of the Month and we all here at Midwest Members Credit Union wish you well in your future endeavors," a press release states.
For more information, visit www.midmembers.org.