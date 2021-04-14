Midwest Members Credit Union sponsors the Eagles of the Month program at Civic Memorial High School.
Senior students are selected each month by members of the Civic Memorial faculty to represent each department. All students are awarded a certificate and a Subway gift card. The seniors selected each month will have the opportunity to compete for a $1,000 Eagle of the Year scholarship at the end of the school year
March’s winners are:
Math- Alexis Noel
Choir- Lucy Lednicky
Art- Shelton Howard
Remote Learner- Destiny Bule
English- Dakota Zirges
Band- Chloe Maberry
Science- Jayden Zebrowski
Social Studies- Darren Cox
Career and Technical Education- Aniston Naumann
Physical Education/Health- Bryce Davis
School Counseling Office- Ashton Sumpter
Remote Learner- Johnathon Zebrowski
“Congratulations to all the Civic Memorial Students of the Month and we all here at Midwest Members Credit Union wish you well in your future endeavors,” a press release states.
For more information about the credit union, visit www.midmembers.org.