Midwest Members Credit Union sponsors the Eagles of the Month program at Civic Memorial High School.

Senior students are selected  each month by members of the Civic Memorial faculty to represent each department. All students are awarded a certificate and a Subway gift card. The seniors selected each month  will have the opportunity to compete for a $1,000 Eagle of the Year scholarship at the end  of the school year  

March’s winners are: 

Math- Alexis Noel 

Choir- Lucy Lednicky 

Art- Shelton Howard 

Remote Learner- Destiny Bule 

English- Dakota Zirges 

Band- Chloe Maberry 

Science- Jayden Zebrowski 

Social Studies- Darren Cox 

Career and Technical Education- Aniston Naumann 

Physical Education/Health- Bryce Davis 

School Counseling Office- Ashton Sumpter 

Remote Learner- Johnathon Zebrowski

“Congratulations to all the Civic Memorial Students of the Month and we all here at Midwest  Members Credit Union wish you well in your future endeavors,” a press release states. 

For more information about the credit union, visit www.midmembers.org

