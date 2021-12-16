A familiar sight in Middletown neighborhood of Alton is coming up in about a week. The Middletown Luminary Project was started about two decades ago by Margaret Hopkins to highlight Henry Street, which has now grown to several surrounding streets.
Shannon Sholar is now the chairperson of the project. She tells The Big Z there will be almost 5,500 luminaries this year.
She says this has become such a tradition that many families will now make it a point to drive through the Middletown neighborhood on Christmas Eve to see the lights.