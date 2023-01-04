An area woman already out on bond for a drug arrest last fall has been taken into custody again following a traffic stop in Bethalto on Monday. 34-year-old Savannah E. Douglas, with previous addresses in Bethalto and East Alton, is charged with Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine.
Douglas was the driver of the vehicle, and officers allegedly recovered the meth, linking it to her. She was charged in October with Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute (15-100 grams). Douglas is currently being held in the Madison County Jail.