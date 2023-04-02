Alton Police say they have evidence that a Wednesday morning car fire on Brown Street may have been intentionally set as part of a murder-for-hire scheme.
As a result, two men are jailed on two-million-dollars bond each.
Alton Police say 41-year-old Lorenzo Miller of East Alton is charged with solicitation of murder and obstruction of justice.
37-year-old Vernon McIntosh of St. Louis faces an attempted murder charge, as well as aggravated discharge of a firearm and one count of arson.
The investigation began after several bullets were fired at a home in the one-thousand block of Brown early Sunday March 26th. No injuries were reported.
Police say they were called to the same block on Wednesday March 29th for a minivan on fire.
The Madison County state’s attorney’s office filed charges on Friday.