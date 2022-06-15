McKay Auto Parts in Bethalto will receive $25-thousand in reimbursable facade grant award monies for work done to its parking lot on Route 140. The money is generated from a special 1-percent additional sales tax collected from businesses in designated business districts.
Bethalto Mayor Gary Bost tells the Big Z the program has issued more than 600 thousand dollars since its inception.
Businesses in the designated business districts may apply for up to 25 thousand dollars in reimbursable matching funds. Also, the mayor says Bethalto residents will get an opportunity to “fill ‘er up” again when a new business moves into the property at Route 140 and South Prairie. Formerly a BP gas station, a new Scooters Coffee shop is coming soon:
He tells the Big Z construction is already underway:
Bost said more economic development is in the works. He said the Scooters is proof that Bethalto is a prime area for business investment:
Scooters had also planned to open a location in Godfrey near Godfrey Road and Ramona, but those plans were scrapped over zoning concerns. The company is reportedly seeking another site.