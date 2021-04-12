Godfrey Mayor Mike McCormick released the following statement Monday:
“I’d like to offer my sincere thanks to the great residents of the village of Godfrey for having the confidence in me to overwhelmingly re-elect me as your mayor.
You have my promise that I will continue to take Godfrey in the same direction and with the same goals that I have always had, which are to keep the community a beautiful and affordable place to live and do business. I am determined to always act in Godfrey’s best interests.
I will persist in my efforts at being a good steward of your tax dollars, spending responsibly and conservatively. While keeping the tax levy low, I will get the most out of each dollar.
I am appreciative and humbled by your support.”