Despite the election of new council members that could alter the direction of the city council, Wood River Mayor Tom Stalcup said he plans to continue to pursue completion of the current projects already put in place by the current council.
Newly elected council members Bill Dettmers and David Ayers have both spoken out against recent council decisions and opposed several projects the current council has enacted. Stalcup said he welcomes any ideas but hopes the new council will recognize the past efforts of the current council and city employees to direct the city forward. The two new members will be sworn in next month.