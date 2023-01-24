The former Winnelson Plumbing & Pipe Supply building on Broadway in Alton is nothing but an empty lot today. That’s the site of what is expected to be Alton’s first marijuana dispensary. The location is not far from the entrance to the Clark Bridge, and just a few steps away from Fast Eddie’s Bon-Air.
Other communities in which dispensaries have set up shop like Collinsville and Litchfield have not seen an uptick in crime, as Alton Mayor David Goins tells The Big Z.
The ordinance that was passed to allow for such businesses in the city also would allow for one more at some point in the future, but Goins says there are no plans for that at the moment.
That ordinance also states no establishments will be allowed within 1,000 feet of a school, pre-school, or child center; playground, park, or rec center; hospitals or health care facilities; any arcade that admits persons under the age of 21; or a church or similar place of worship. There is no word yet on how long construction is expected to take.