Marvin Hancock

Marvin N. Hancock, 64, of Bethalto, passed away on Monday, October 24, 2022, at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis.
He was born on May 12, 1958, in Wood River, IL, the son of Curtis and Betty (Easter) Hancock. Marvin married Branda M. Lamparter in Edwardsville, IL, almost 44 years ago, on November 24, 1978. She survives.
Marvin worked at Olin Corporation as a machinist. He was a member of East Alton Church of God. Marvin loved gospel music and singing and playing the guitar at church. He enjoyed camping and loved classic cars. He also loved fishing with his grandson, Corey and just spending time with him.
Along with his wife, Brenda, he is survived by a daughter, Amy (Matthew) Rhodes of Bethalto; a grandson, Corey Rhodes; and a sister, Marlenia Roberts of Livingston, IL.
Marvin was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Brenda Kay Hancock; and two brothers, Troy Hancock, and Donald Hancock.
Visitation will be on Sunday, October 30, 2022, from 2 to 5 pm, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto. Funeral services will also be held there on Monday, October 31, 2022, at 10 am, with Pastor Todd Shaw as officiant. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.
Memorials can be made to the funeral home to help with expenses.
