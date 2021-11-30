Marquette Catholic High School in Alton will be looking for a new principal less than a year after hiring a new leader for this current school year. The Marquette School Board announced to parents in an email Tuesday that Dr. Barbara Fleming is no longer principal, and Dean of Students Tim Harmon would serve as the Interim Principal for the remainder of the school year.
Fleming, a Marquette graduate, replaced longtime principal Mike Slaughter who retired at the end of June. The board told parents it would use a national firm to conduct a search for its next principal starting with the 2022-23 school year and asked for prayers during this time of transition. No reason was given for Fleming’s departure.