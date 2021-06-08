Marquette Catholic High School will host a retirement party open house for Mike Slaughter from 1-4 p.m. Sunday, June 13, in The Commons of the school's campus.
“Mr. Slaughter has devoted more than 40 years of service to Marquette as a teacher, coach, and the last 14 years as principal," said Lisa Hayes, an organizer of the event. "We wanted to give the Marquette community an opportunity to stop by and thank him for all he has done for our students. We look forward to seeing alumni, current and past parents, colleagues, former coaches, players, and friends Mike has had such an impact on.”
Guests are welcome any time and do not need to RSVP to attend. Tea, water, coffee, wine and beer will be served as well as beef brisket, pulled pork, baked zucchini, potato salad and apple crisp will be provided by Marquette Catering.