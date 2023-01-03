Market at Milton is a shopping and retail space housing a collection of small businesses and residential apartments in the old Milton school building in Alton. The 85,000-square-foot facility has a storied history dating back to when it was built in 1904.
The Milton school building operated as a school from 1904 until 1986. It has undergone numerous renovations by various owners since it was closed as a school. Maeva’s Coffee opened at the location in 2014, beginning what has become a local success story for multiple businesses at the location. The building presently houses a dozen small businesses ranging from a barber shop and an investment company to resale shops, a photography studio and counseling services.
The eclectic building has a comfortable, inviting atmosphere. Woodwork smoothly burnished from the traffic of thousands of students over the past century lend it an informal air. Houseplants, some exotic, grow in the tall, open-windowed hallways where fresh-faced kids once bustled from one classroom to another.
Doug Mattingly is a real estate developer and investor. He purchased the building in 2019 and has performed significant improvements and renovations. A new roof and solar panels have been installed. In addition, remodeling and interior construction have been done in the building’s south wing. Mattingly says first floor renovations have been completed and work is currently being performed on the second floor. The facility is now called Market at Milton, reflecting the diverse array of businesses growing at the location.
“It’s a beautiful building,” says Mattingly. “People who like older, more historical buildings enjoy coming here.” The architecture in the building contains many of the original, classic fixtures. Shoppers can explore the hallways and staircases which meander throughout the main building area and the two building wings.
Kylie Gregory has been the building manager of the facility since April of this year. The longtime Alton resident says she loves Alton and that managing the building facilities is the perfect job for her. She notes renovations and construction are still underway and that the next phase will include event facilities.
“We’re currently renovating the gym and warehouse spaces,” she explains. “We’ll be hosting events such as concerts, parties, weddings and business events.” It is expected the event facilities will be able to host up to 300 people. Mattingly says he feels the unique atmosphere the building affords will draw people to it and, as a consequence, even more shoppers to the businesses inside.
The lower floor of Market at Milton is currently the location for Soul Sanctuary and Violet Fox Studios. Soul Sanctuary offers opportunities for spiritual renewal and healing. Violet Fox is a portrait and event photography studio.
The main level of the north wing houses Maeva’s, a coffeehouse well-known for the quality of its food and beverages. Maeva’s unique atmosphere, outstanding brews and delicious baked goods have made it a favorite among area patrons. The main north level also houses EPP Advisory Group, Jamie Krause/Bailey Clark Photography and Anderson’s Classic Barbershop. The upper floor of the north wing contains Infinite Visuals and CE Ahlin Counseling.
The south wing of the building was renovated this past year and contains Dazed and Reused, a vintage resale shop. The wing also houses Graceful Treasures, a shop offering “Odd, old, weird & wonderful eclectic finds of all kinds”. The second floor of the south wing has Iron Dragon Hung Gar Kuen, a martial arts studio.
Mattingly says he has space available for new businesses and encourages business owners to explore the unique environment and business opportunities the location offers. He explains a significant part of his vision for the facility is to serve as a small business incubator for the local area. Anyone interested in inquiring about business space should call Kylie Gregory at 314-881-1400.
Market at Milton is located at 1320 Milton Road in Alton. The facilities’ Facebook page contains updates on current sales, events and activities at the location. Information about individual businesses in the building can be found by searching online or on their Facebook pages.