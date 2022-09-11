The 2022 Metro East Marching Classic drew some of the area’s top high school bands to O’Fallon Township High School on Saturday.
Alton High’s Marching 100 performed their field show for the 2022 contest season, called “Moving Forward.”
This year’s band is directed by Blake Korte and Chuck Willard.
Drum majors are: Meredith Rulo, Brody Macias, and Johnathon Ridgeley.
The Marching 100 competed in the Class 3A division, which was won by Collinsville. Fort Zumwalt West placed 2nd, and Francis Howell Central came in third.
Lincoln-Way High School from New Lenox, Illinois won large school grand champion honors.
Hillsboro, Missouri took home grand champion for the small schools.