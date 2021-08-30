An investigation is underway after a man with a gun was shot and injured by police in an unincorporated area of Alton early Sunday. The man is expected to survive, and no officers were injured. The 33-year-old male was reportedly suicidal and had been shooting off a gun before police arrived on the scene.
The Illinois State Police reports the Madison County Sheriff’s Department responded to the scene around 1:20am Sunday following a 9-1-1 call of a mentally disturbed male who was firing rounds and holding the gun to his head. The ISP report says the man confronted officers near his residence and refused to drop the weapon when told to do so by police. He continued to approach the officers when a deputy shot the man, injuring him. Officers on the scene began first aid and he was later transported to a local hospital for treatment for his injuries then airlifted to a hospital in St. Louis. No officers and no other residents were injured and the investigation into the case continues by State Police.