Alton police took one man with a gun into custody during an investigation Tuesday afternoon.
Police responded to the area of Spring Street near East Seventh Street and attempted to take a suspect into custody. The man was armed with a handgun and initially ran from police but was later captured and the gun was also recovered.
Police Chief Marcos Pulido said a second person involved in the investigation also fled on foot but evaded capture. He said evidence in the case will be presented to the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office for potential felony charges and the investigation in ongoing.