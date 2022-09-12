One man was shot this afternoon at the intersection of Ridge Street and Quincy Street in Alton. Alton Police report several 911 calls began coming in at around 4:35pm reporting gunshots fired. The 27-year-old victim was taken to a local hospital by the Alton Fire Department and then transferred to a St. Louis area hospital for further treatment.
The condition of the victim is not being shared at this time. Police do not believe this was a random act of violence. No word yet on a possible suspect. Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call 618-463-3505 Ext 634.