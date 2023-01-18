Alton Police diffused what could have potentially been a deadly situation this (Wednesday) afternoon as a man carrying what is believed to be a pair of weapons was taken into custody. Just before 2pm, police say the suspect was spotted walking along Broadway walking in the 1200 block of E. Broadway while armed with a handgun.
Officers located a person matching the description of the male subject with what appeared to be a handgun in his left hand as well as a rifle in a backpack. Officers ordered the male to drop the weapon, but he allegedly disobeyed commands and instead racked the weapon and continued walking away from the officers. He was eventually taken into custody. Alton Police Chief Jarrett Ford says it is unclear what the suspect's intentions were, but the officers showed great restraint in what could have easily been a lethal encounter.