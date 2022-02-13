An Alton man is facing charges after he was allegedly driving under the influence at the time of a traffic crash earlier this month. 32-year-old Victor L. Smith of the 1300 block of Monroe was charged in Madison County Court with aggravated DUI while license suspended, which is a Class 4 felony.
According to Alton Police, Smith was driving his vehicle on February 6 when he collided with a SUV at Union and Warren Streets. Police say Smith left the scene of the crash and was later found by authorities. He was also cited for leaving the scene of an accident involving damage to a vehicle.