A 38-year-old Alton man is charged in an alleged shots-fired incident earlier this week. On Tuesday just after 7:45pm, officers responded to multiple reports of gunshots fired. They located physical evidence of gunshots fired in the area of Union Street and Silver Street.
While on the scene, officers watched a vehicle flee at a high rate of speed. A traffic stop was attempted but the driver sped away. It was eventually stopped in the 1,100 block of Washington Avenue, where police say the driver tried to flee on foot. Elvin T. Doss was eventually captured. He is charged with with two counts of Unlawful Possession of Weapon by a Felon, Aggravated Fleeing & Eluding, and Driving While License Revoked.