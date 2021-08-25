Charges have been filed against an Alton man after he was arrested over the weekend while allegedly in possession of cocaine and a weapon. Madison County authorities say 31-year-old Lance Gardner was arrested Sunday near St. Ambrose School with between 15-100 grams of cocaine as well as a handgun and the location of the arrest will enhance the charges.
Gardner is charged in Madison County Court with unlawful possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance within 500 feet of a school, unlawful delivery of a controlled substance and armed violence because he was within 1,000 feet of a school without a conceal carry license. All are Class X felonies. Bond was set at a half-million dollars. His next court appearance is set for September 3.