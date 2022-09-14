There’s a new Downtown Alton Mural Grant Program for Alton businesses. Alton Main Street and Jacoby Arts Center are teaming up to offer grants for murals to be located on buildings within the Alton Main Street district boundary – roughly from the entrance to The Great River Road to Fast Eddie’s Bon Aire.
Artists must adhere to an approved materials list to ensure longevity of murals, and projects must be completed by December 31st, 2022. Eight grants are available on a first come - first served basis. Alton Main Street Executive Director Sara McGibany tells The Big Z they are currently seeking applicants.
A business or property owner may apply for a proposed project with a budget of $1,250. The grant is designed to cover estimated material costs of $250, and an estimated artist stipend of $1,000. You can find more information at https://downtownalton.com/events/public-art-projects/