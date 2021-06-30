madison county seal

Madison County Board Chairman Kurt Prenzler has announced the five-member “blue ribbon” panel that will help oversee the county in spending $51 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding. The county has already received half of that, and expects the other $25.5 million in 2022.

Prenzler said the county is prohibited from using these funds to lower taxes, pay for pensions or finance general fund expenses.

The county is also requesting proposals to hire a financial firm to manage the grant funds. The “blue ribbon” panel members are Walter Williams, Madison County economic development coordinator; Dwight Kay, former Illinois state representative; Tom Holloway, former CEO of the BANK of Edwardsville and currently Carrollton Bank commercial banking in Edwardsville; Wendy Erhart, Scott Credit Union chief experience officer; and Gregg Korte, Korte and Luitjohan Contractors Inc. president.

