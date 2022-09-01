The Macoupin County Treasurer is announcing a sealed bid auction of surplus property on September 16. This is an auction that happens every year around this time, as the county tries to get property lost to back taxes back on the tax rolls.
Treasurer Roger Anderson tells The Big Z He says some bidders own adjacent properties, while others see this as an opportunity for investment.
Catalogs showing the available properties are available at the Treasurer’s office for $15. The minimum bid for every parcel is $821. For more information, call 217-854-4014 ext. 5010.